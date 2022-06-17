Watch: iPhone 14 dummy video teases design for the new flagship

The rumours and speculations about the latest Apple flagship iPhone 14 are surprisingly in sync so far. There is very little disagreement on what the next iPhone would offer.

The iPhone 13 mini is expected to be replaced by an iPhone 14 max, while the 14 pro model is expected to carry a 48 mp camera, the first in any iPhone model. The front camera notch is also expected to be replaced.

The design, despite these subtle differences, looks quite similar in all leaks and dummy models. This video offers a helpful comparison of the latest model.

According to the video, the new iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Max will just look like a bigger version of the same phone.

However, the video maker believes that the iPhone 14 max will be a big seller. He says, “This is going to be the most popular model by far, just feeling this and seeing the two cameras on the back, it just feels right,” he adds.

He adds that it’s really only when you see these side by side when you’re like ‘oh that’s not just a camera bump, that’s a camera hump. But it’s there for good reason: a boost to 48MP that should comfortably offer the best iPhone photography yet.

As for the notch, you’re better off referring to the many iPhone 14 Pro renders that have been released, as these dummy units don’t actually have screens. But for Kohl’s part, he thinks buyers will be briefly shocked and will then get used to it within minutes.

