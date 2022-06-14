iOS 16 code leaked iPhone 14 Pro display upgrades?

Apple rolled out the first beta version of the iOS 16 that has coded information regarded display upgrades for the iPhone 14 Pro devices.

A report by a tech news agency 9to5Mac stated that there are “multiple references that confirm iOS 16 does indeed include support for an always-on display”.

It is pertinent to mention that the always-on display was left out from the official launch of the latest version of the operating system.

“Within iOS 16, there are three new frameworks that have been added that relate to backlight management of the iPhone’s display,” the report stated. “Backlight management is a key aspect of enabling an always-on feature.

“Each of these frameworks includes references to an always-on display capability.”

Related – Here is a list of missing iPhone features during iOS 16 launch

Moreover, the report stated that the references should not be mistaken for the always-on display that is already available on Watch devices.

Moreover, the report stated that the references should not be confused with the always-on display that is in Apple Watch. They are limited to the components such as the lock screen.

“Additionally, and most notably, there are multiple references to an always-on display within the Springboard — which is what manages the Lock Screen (and home screen) of iPhone. Apple Watch does not use Springboard,” the report stated.

It is pertinent to mention iPhone 13 Pro models come with displays that have a different refresh rate of 10-120Hz whereas the display features of its successor is said to go lower than 1Hz. It will result in always-on display being effective on the devices.

Comments