Apple to update Apple TV and HomePod mini with advanced Siri AI

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch new versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini as early as late 2026, potentially bringing Apple Intelligence directly into the living room.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the hardware for both devices has actually been finalized for months. The company is reportedly holding back the launch until its revamped, AI-powered Siri is fully ready for public release. While Apple Intelligence is already rolling out on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, these would be the first entertainment-focused devices to receive the company’s AI treatment.

The report states that Apple does not intend to make major design changes to either product. Instead, the emphasis is solely on internal hardware improvements—like faster processors—to enhance Apple Intelligence and the upcoming version of Siri.

This approach is highly logical. The current Apple TV remains one of the most capable streaming devices on the market, while the HomePod mini continues to serve as Apple’s most accessible smart speaker. Rather than redesigning effective hardware, the company is prioritizing smarter user experiences.

Although specific features have not been officially described, Apple Intelligence could enable considerably superior voice interactions. On Apple TV, this could let users ask Siri to locate specific movie scenes, summarize content, or handle complex natural-language search requests.

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For the HomePod mini, a more conversational assistant could significantly improve smart home controls and make everyday queries feel more intuitive.

The only notable physical hardware change mentioned in the leaks is a potential refresh for the Apple TV remote.

The broader perspective emphasizes Apple’s ongoing push to extend Apple Intelligence beyond its core computing devices. Although rumors about foldable iPhones and camera-equipped AirPods attract much attention, integrating AI into products already present in millions of homes could be equally significant.

If the latest reports hold, the new Apple TV and HomePod mini could become the next foundational components of Apple’s expanding AI ecosystem before the end of the year.