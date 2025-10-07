Apple TV+, Gordon Ramsay celebrate ‘Knife Edge: Chases Michelin Stars'

British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay goes behind the camera for a new series, ‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’, that shines a spotlight on restaurants working to attain the coveted culinary accolade.

The multiple-starred restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is an executive producer of the eight-part Apple TV+ series ‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’, premiering on Friday, which visits eateries in the United States, Britain, Italy, the Nordics, and Mexico seeking to gain or retain stars.

In an interview with Reuters, Gordon Ramsay said, “It is a sort of a real reflection on what goes on in these businesses: what’s at stake, what kind of jeopardy is up for grabs, and then the emotions”. Gordon Ramsay further stated, “This is (an unscripted, real version of life in the culinary world and the extent you go to for the badge of honour. Actors want Oscars, football players want F.A. Cup winners’ medals, chefs want Michelin stars”.

In the episodes of ‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’, the show host Jesse Burgess can be seen meeting chefs as they compose menus, prepare the dishes, and seek to impress that lone diner who may be a secret Michelin inspector. An anonymous Michelin inspector spoke to actors. “We ask them questions and they answer. In reality, it was all … very secretive so that none of the producers or anybody actually saw the real-life inspectors,” Burgess said.

“They just judge the food on the plate.”

The first Michelin guide was published by the French tyre company in 1900, with the restaurant star rating introduced in the 1920s. The annual guides award up to three stars.

Ramsay received his first Michelin star when he was head chef at London restaurant Aubergine. His own Restaurant, Gordon Ramsay, has held three stars since 2001.

“You become an overnight sensation and then you’ve got the fight and the slug to maintain it … you need to understand the word delegation, teaching, creating, and most importantly, passing the baton on,” he said.

“I have one foot in the kitchen and one foot in the media world, and am I there 16 hours a day? No, of course I’m not. I am there like a conductor, and I’ll sign things off, but I want to hear from them. And so maintaining it is where the real work starts.”

Asked if he still gets nervous when Michelin issues new editions of the guide, Ramsay said:

“I do get nervous … no one likes losing … (going) down to even two stars is unique, but … it’s major headlines if you do. I’m often asked, ‘What would you do if you did lose a star?’ Then, I’d fight and win it back.”