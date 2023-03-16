Appointment of Balochistan CM’s coordinators, spokespersons challenged in BHC

QUETTA: The appointment of Balochistan CM’s coordinators and spokespersons in challenged Balochistan High Court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, chief justice BHC Naeem Akhtar Afghan and justice Amir Rana heard Advocate Sadiq Khilji’s plea.

He told the court that the Chief Minister Balochistan has appointed more than three dozen coordinators and three spokespersons.

These appointments are a violation of the law and it is also wasting the province’s resources, he added.

Read more: FEDERAL CABINET SWELLS TO 77 MEMBERS

The BHC accepted the plea for a hearing, issued notices to the respondent and fixed the hearing on April 6.

Earlier, the PML-N-led coalition government’s federal cabinet swelled to 77 members after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed Fahad Haroon as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM).

Fahad Haroon’s position would be equivalent to Minister of State. With the addition of another special assistant, the cabinet now consists of 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, four advisers to the PM and 32 SAPMs.

