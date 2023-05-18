APTMA delegation meets Ishaq Dar, presents budget proposals

A delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) led by Dr Ejaz Gohar met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday and presented the budget proposals, ARY News reported.

The finance ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement that an APTMA delegation met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss matters related to the textile industry and present proposals for budget 2023-24.

Dar assured to consider their suggests and provide maximum facilitation to the textile industry.

He said that the export sector will be strengthened by facilitating the textile industry. He instructed concerned officials to address the issues in the textile sector.

#APTMA delegation led by Dr Ejaz Gohar held meeting today with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss matters relating to textile industry & gave proposals for Budget 2023-24. FM assured to consider their suggestions & to provide max facilitation to the textile industry. pic.twitter.com/jPNJCkJ6Bf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 18, 2023

In another development today, a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to present proposals for the upcoming federal budget.

READ: ISHAQ DAR SAYS GOVT COMMITTED TO PROVIDE ALL-OUT SUPPORT TO TEXTILE INDUSTRY



SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman senior officers from Finance Division and FBR also attended the meeting.

The delegation led by FPCCI President Irfan Ahmad Shaikh, comprised Mian Anjum Nisar, Mohammad Younus Dhaga, Abdul Qadir Memon, Mohammad Suleiman Chawla, Umer Masood ur Rehman, Zikriya Usman, Sohail Altaf, Engr. M.A Jabbar, Mirza Abdul Rehman, Usama Ahsan Khan,Mohammad Ali Mian, Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi and others, said a press release.

Ishaq Dar, while welcoming the delegation, and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the government’s resolve to overcome the challenges and set the economy towards growth.

He said that as finance minister he had completed the IMF programme in the past and the current government would also complete the present programme.

The minister further said the present government had fulfilled all the international obligations on time and would continue to do so in the future.

He welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured that government was fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the business community and would incorporate their suggestions in the upcoming budget.

The FPCCI delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals.