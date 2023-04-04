Ishaq Dar says govt committed to provide all-out support to textile industry

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has asserted that the government was committed to provide maximum support to the textile industry to boost the export-led growth of the country, ARY News reported.

The finance minister made these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) headed by its Patron-in-Chief Dr Gohar Ejaz.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Chairman FBR, Secretary Power, Additional Secretary Commerce and senior officers from relevant ministries attended the meeting.

Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation, highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed the resolve of the government to overcome these challenges and set the economy towards growth.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about its contribution to the revenues, employment generation and exports of Pakistan despite the challenges being faced by the APTMA members.

The delegation further apprised the finance minister about the issues being faced by the textile industry in terms of gas and electricity supply and their prices, and regarding imports and exports.

The major issues being faced by APTMA members included liquidity crunch due to hold-up sales tax refunds, stuck import of raw materials due to LC opening issues and regionally competitive energy tariff.

The APTMA delegation extended their all-out support to the government in the economic development of the country and stated that they realize the tough situation being faced by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of APTMA to the economic growth of the country and committed to providing maximum support of the government to the textile industry to boost the export-led growth of Pakistan.

Moreover, the finance minister directed the relevant authorities to address and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

The delegation APTMA thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

