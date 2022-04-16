Aaqib Javed advices Ramiz Raja to resign before being removed

Former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed has advised Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja to resign and leave with dignity before he is removed by the new government.

Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf are strong candidates for the next PCB chief, Aaqib Javed

Ramiz raja had said that he would not resign from the position, keeping or removing him is the Prime Minister’s prerogative.

Aqib Javed said that it’s not necessary to be a cricketer to chair the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but the administrative ability is a must-have for the position.

He predicted that either Najam Sethi or Zaka Ashraf will be named as the new PCB chief after Ramiz Raja’s removal.

Reports about the removal of Ramiz Raja as the PCB Chairman have been circulating since Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new Prime Minister of the country.

Also Read: #PakvsWI: PCB announces ODI series schedule

Ramiz Raja was nominated as the PCB chief by former PM Imran Khan after Ehsan Mani resigned from the position.

Experts say that Najam Sethi is the strongest candidate for the PCB chairmanship, a position he has occupied in the previous PML-N ear as well.

Pakistan’s landmark T20 tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also inaugurated during Sethi’s tenure.

Comments