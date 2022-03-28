PakvsWI: PCB announces ODI series schedule

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the 3 match ODI home series against West Indies.

According to the details, the first game of the three-match One-day International would be played on June 8. The two following games would be played on June 10 and 12, all three games would be planned in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, PCB tweeted.

It is to be noted that the ODI series was postponed after some West Indies players contracted COVID-19 during West Indies’s tour to Pakistan in December 2021.

PCB announces schedule of West Indies ODIs#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/JR1dPvnTM5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 28, 2022

Pakistan team had won the T20 home series by 3-0 while the ODI series was postponed due to players’ health and safety.

The games would be included in the ICC CWC super league and their results would have implications on World Cup qualifiers as well.

Pakistan is currently hosting Australia in a historic series, as the Aussies are touring Pakistan after 24 years.

