LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced an updated Test squad for the upcoming Australia series.

According to PCB, all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz has been ruled out of the series against Australia because of a foot injury and he will not be replaced, while Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed have now been added as traveling reserves.

Moreover, Mohammad Haris has been added to the reserve players list. However, he, along with Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah have been advised to participate in the Pakistan Cup, which commences on March 2.

“If required, they will be drafted into the side,” the PCB statement read.

The PCB said that Test players involved in PSL 2022 playoffs will travel to Islamabad in a bubble on 28 February and will participate in a training session on March 1.

Test squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

Test schedule: 4-8 Mar – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore Australia Tour of Pakistan Test Squad Australia also announced a full-strength group to choose from in Test series against Pakistan as selectors named their 18-player squad for the three-match series. Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

