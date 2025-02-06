Pakistan coach downplays Bumrah’s threat in Pak-India CT 2025 clash

Pakistan interim coach Aqib Javed has downplayed star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s threat in the PAK vs IND game of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-arm pacer is an integral part of the India national side and spearheads their bowling lineup in all three formats.

While he had an exceptional outing in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the pacer suffered from a back spasm and has been left out of the India squad for the England white-ball series.

Further, Indian media outlets had reported that Jasprit Bumrah might miss the upcoming tournament as he continues to recover from his back spasm.

Meanwhile, Pakistan interim coach Aqib Javed has shared his views on the star India pacer’s participation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Responding to a question about his fitness and Pakistan’s plans to counter him, Aqib Javed left it to India to worry about the pacer’s fitness.

Read more: Basit Ali predicts winner of Pakistan-India Champions Trophy game

“They [India] should be worried about Bumrah’s fitness. When you play in the Champions Trophy, the most beautiful thing about it is you can’t take any team lightly. The top eight best teams are playing. If any team has a bowler like Bumrah, it is a plus point. But it is not like we will plan everything around him,” Aqib Javed said during a media talk.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma said that the side was waiting update on Jasprit Bumrah’s scans as he was left out of the Playing XI for the first ODI against England

“Jasprit, obviously we’re waiting on some update about his scan, which is due to happen in the next few days. We’re just waiting on that update, which is going to happen in the next few days, the scan. Then, probably we’ll have a little more clarity about his participation in the last ODI,” he said before the first game.

It is worth noting here that India have named named Bumrah alongside frontline seamers Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh in the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.