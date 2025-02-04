Basit Ali predicts winner of Pakistan-India Champions Trophy game

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has shared his views on the high-intensity PAK vs IND clash in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer compared the team combinations of the two sides ahead of the tournament.

According to Basit Ali, India will enter the Champions Trophy 2025 with the presence of experienced players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami among others.

“Most of our middle-order batters have not played for Pakistan in a long time. I think India have a 70 percent chance while Pakistan will have a 30 percent chance in the game, given India is a more experienced side,” he said.

However, Basit Ali believes that the PAK vs IND game will be even in case Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to regain form before the all-important Champions Trophy 2025 match.

“If Virat and Rohit are not in form, then the game will be even,” he said.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, and India have been placed in Group A alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Read more: Champions Trophy 2025: PAK vs IND game tickets sold out within hour

While Pakistan will begin their campaign with a game against New Zealand on February 19, India will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

The archrivals will face off in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.