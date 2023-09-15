‘Aquaman 2’ trailer: It’s Jason Momoa vs. Black Manta with Amber Heard’s blink-and-miss appearance

The much-awaited first trailer of ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’, starring Jason Momoa, with a blink-and-miss appearance from Amber Heard, is finally here.

The long wait of five years finally seems to end for the audiences, as the makers of ‘Aquaman 2’ dropped the first trailer of the final DCEU film before James Gunn and Peter Safran take over for the reboot, on Thursday.

The sequel to the 2018 hit witnesses the return of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry aka titular Aquaman, the half-human and half-Atlantean hero; a husband and a father now, who teams up with former King of Atlantis and his imprisoned brother Orm Marius (Patrick Wilson), to face the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Apart from minute glimpses of Curry’s child and his father Tom, the trailer also has a brief feature of Amber Heard, reprising her character of Mera from the first film.

Apart from Heard, Wilson and Mateen, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, led by Momoa, also features Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Willem Dafoe, Indya Moore, Vincent Regan and Pilou Asbæk.

The James Wan directorial is slated to hit theatres on December 20 this year.