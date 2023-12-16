Jason Momoa confesses ‘Aquaman’ future is ‘not looking too good’

Despite the forthcoming ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’, Hollywood star Jason Momoa is not too confident regarding the future of the superhero as well as the franchise.

In a new interview, days before the ‘Aquaman’ sequel hit theatres next week, the lead actor of the title, Jason Momoa addressed the future of the DC’s submerged superhero and the franchise.

In a conversation with a foreign publication, Momoa said, “The truth of it is — I mean if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” before he confessed, “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.'”

After hinting that the new DC Studios’ chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran want to ‘start their own thing up’, Momoa added, “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.”

“I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world,” he explained. “So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

The James Wan directorial, ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

Apart from Jason Momoa, the superhero title also features Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Willem Dafoe, Indya Moore, Vincent Regan and Pilou Asbæk.

