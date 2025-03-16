Amid AR Rahman’s health scare, Saira asks not to be referred as his ex-wife

Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman’s estranged wife Saira Banu has issued a statement after his hospitalisation.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The Indian musician was rushed to a Chennai hospital on Sunday morning after he suffered discomfort in his chest, Indian media outlets reported.

It was later revealed that AR Rahman suffered dehydration and was being treated at the hospital.

Following his hospitalisation, his estranged wife Saira Banu wished for the musician’s speedy recovery.

Banu took fans by surprise when she asked media to not refer her as the ex-wife of the Indian musician.

“I wish him a speedy recovery and mujhe news mila ki unko chest pain hua tha, unka angio hua (i got the news that he had chest pain and he had angio),” she said in a statement.

Read more: AR Rahman, Saira Banu announce divorce after 29 years of marriage

“I want to tell you all that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it’s just that we are separated because meri tabiyat pichale do saal se sahi nahi thi and main unko jyaada stress nahi dena chahti thi (I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn’t want to stress him out). But please, I request all the media persons to not address me as his ex-wife… and it’s just that we are now separated,” Saira Banu said.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways in November last year after 29 years of marriage.

The development was confirmed by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, who termed it as a ‘difficult decision.’

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship,” the lawyer said in a statement.