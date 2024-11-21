AR Rahman reveals his pre-marriage agreement with ex-wife Saira Banu

Indian music maestro AR Rahman once revealed his pre-marriage agreement with his now ex-wife Saira Banu in an old interview.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After AR Rahman and Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday evening, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah, an old interview clip of the Oscar-winning musician has resurfaced on social media, where he opened up about his marriage and the agreement he had with his wife.

In a 2012 interview with prominent TV host Simi Garewal on her chat show ‘Rendezvous’, Rahman shared that their marriage was completely arranged, and that’s not out of tradition but because of his busy career. He also mentioned that it was anything but a Bollywood romance while their union was far from a grand filmy affair.

“I didn’t have the time to go and search for a bride,” Rahman had recalled, adding that the then-29-year-old instead approached his mother with a request, “I want a simple wife – someone who wouldn’t give me much trouble so I could carry on doing my music.”

“Some education, some beauty, and loads of humility,” were some other specifications by the singer, revealed the host.

Speaking further about his partner’s personality, the music legend details, “She is calm, and she’s calm, and when she gets angry, she’s angry. There are two sides of her.”

“Initially, she used to get frustrated… I mean, ‘Not going out. You can’t go out for shopping or…’, you know,” he recalled and divulged, “I did tell her in the beginning what kind of life she’s going to lead. It was an agreement before.”

It is to be noted here that AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

Also Read: AR Rahman’s children issue statement on parents’ separation