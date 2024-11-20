AR Rahman’s children issue statement on parents’ separation

The three children of Indian music maestro AR Rahman – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen – have shared their first statements after their parents announced their separation.

For the unversed, Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday evening, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship,” Shah stated. “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage, daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

Hours after Rahman confirmed his separation from his wife in an X post, his three children also turned to their respective Instagram handles to react to the development, urging fans to respect their privacy.

The musician’s son, singer AR Ameen wrote on his Instagram stories, “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Influencer Raheema Rahman reposted the screenshot of her father’s X statement and added, “Keep us in your prayers.”

Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija, a singer, penned, “I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration.”

