AR Rahman, Saira Banu are ‘not happy’ with divorce

Indian music maestro AR Rahman and his ex-wife Saira Banu are ‘not happy’ with their divorce, after 29 years of marriage, said their lawyer Vandana Shah.

Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, who announced their separation on Tuesday evening, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah, are not happy with the extreme step, the latter said in a new interview.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, Shah said, “It’s a long marriage and in long marriages and in divorce, no one is happy calling it quits. I can just say that they’re doing okay but no one is happy.”

“We are looking at things amicably. We are not looking at any acrimony. They’re both dignified individuals. We propose to keep that,” she added. “For 29 years, they have led a very dignified life and they’re not changing that just because things may not work out as a fairytale ending as everyone may expect or as they may have expected.” “No one goes into a marriage expecting a divorce,” Shah maintained to conclude. It is to be noted here that AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen. Also Read: AR Rahman reveals his pre-marriage agreement with ex-wife Saira Banu

Previously, Shah revealed in the joint statement of the ex-couple that the decision to divorce followed the ‘significant emotional strain in their relationship’. “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” she stated.