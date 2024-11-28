AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s divorce lawyer hints at reconciliation

Indian music maestro AR Rahman left his fans shocked after announcing his divorce from wife Saira Banu after their 29-year marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While several rumours and speculations about the reasons for their divorce made rounds on social media, their divorce lawyer Vandana Shah has now addressed the future of their relationship.

In a recent interview, Shah was asked about who will have custody of their daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son, Ameen.

“That’s not decided yet… It is yet to be decided… But some of them are adults, they are free to choose who they stay with,” she said.

Responding to a question about Saira Banu’s potential demand of alimony from AR Rahman, the lawyer said that she is not a money-minded person.

Meanwhile, Vandana Shah asserted that she does not rule out reconciliation between the Indian musician and the mother of his three children.

Read more: AR Rahman’s wife defends him amid Mohini Dey linkup rumours

“I have not said that reconciliation is not possible. I am an eternal optimist, and I always talk about love and romance. The joint statement is quite clear. It talks about pain and separation. It’s a long marriage and a lot of thought has gone into coming to this decision, but nowhere have I said that reconciliation is not possible,” she said.

Days earlier, the Indian musician and his wife, Saira Banu announced their separation, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah.

“After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” read the joint statement.

It is to be noted here that the couple tied the knot in 1995 and divorced after 29 years of marriage.