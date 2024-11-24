AR Rahman’s wife defends him amid Mohini Dey linkup rumours

Saira Banu, the ex-wife of Indian music maestro AR Rahman, has finally responded to the rumours about the musician’s links to his bassist Mohini Dey.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Speculations about the two began swirling around when Mohini Dey confirmed her separation from her husband, music composer Mark Hartsuch, a day after Rahman confirmed his divorce with Saira Banu.

Now, Banu has officially shared a statement about the rumours circulating about her divorce with the Indian singer, Indian media outlets reported.

In an official audio clip, she urged people to stop false allegations against the Indian musician as she revealed the reason behind her absence from Chennai.

According to Saira Banu, she was in Bombay for the past few months due to health issues.

“I’m currently in Bombay. I’ve been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that’s the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He’s a gem of a person, the best man in the world,” she added.

Responding to the rumours about AR Rehman and Mohini Dey’s linkup, Saira Banu refuted the reports, saying that she had all the trust in her ex-husband.

“He is not linked with anyone, I trust him with my life. That’s how much I love him, and that’s how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless,” she said.

Days earlier, Oscar-winning Indian musician AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu announced their separation, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah.

It is to be noted here that the couple, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.