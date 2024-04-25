Is Taylor Swift set to collaborate with AR Rahman?

‘ARRahmanxTaylorSwift’ trend on social platform X, with fans demanding a collaboration of Indian music maestro AR Rahman and American pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Social users ask AR Rahman if he is a Swifty (an internet terminology for die-hard Taylor Swift fans) after Oscar-winning music maestro sent good wishes to the pop star for her recently-released double album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.
Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X, formerly termed Twitter, Rahman wrote on Wednesday, “All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album,” with the hashtag ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and the Spotify link for the 11th studio album of Swift.
Reacting to this surprising shoutout, a Swifty wrote, “Oscar winning music director from India wishing taylor swift makes my day,” while another wished, “Now collab and break Spotify.”
“Legend recognises legend!” a third remarked. A fourth asked, “Which song is your favorite?”
Someone even wondered, “Boss! What! Collab and all… is it something new,” to which, another reiterated, “I am very serious when i say if this happens INDIAN SWIFTIES will ascend to heaven #ARRahmanXTaylorSwift.”
In a recent interview, Rahman was also asked about a possible collaboration with Swift, when he said, “Whatever she wants. If she wants a dance number, it will be a dance number, if she wants a romantic number, it will be a romantic number. She writes the lyrics anyway.”
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift surprised fans with her new double album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on Friday, featuring songs about heartbreak and a period described as ‘the saddest story’ of her life.
