AR Rahman’s son reacts to rumours about father’s links to Mohini Dey

Amid the announcement of a split between Indian music maestro AR Rahman and Saira Banu, several reports linked the divorce to his bassist Mohini Dey.

Days earlier, the couple announced their separation after 29 years of marriage, said their lawyer Vandana Shah.

The following day, AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey confirmed her separation from her husband, music composer Mark Hartsuch.

The announcement sparked speculation linking the divorce of AR Rahman and Saira Banu to Mohini Dey.

However, the Oscar-winning Indian musician’s son AR Ameen has responded to such rumours, saying that his father has earned respect not only for his music but also for his values.

“My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Ameen urged people to refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. “Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us.”

It is to be noted here that AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

Their lawyer Vandana Shah revealed in the joint statement of the ex-couple that the decision to divorce followed the ‘significant emotional strain in their relationship’.

“Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” she stated.