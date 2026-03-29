Arab foreign ministers name Nabil Fahmy as Arab League chief

CAIRO: Arab foreign ministers agreed unanimously on Sunday to nominate Egyptian diplomat Nabil ​Fahmy as secretary-general of the Arab League, ‌succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit, whose second term in charge ends in June 2026, Egyptian state media outlets ​reported.

The decision came during a video ​conference.

Under the Arab League charter, the secretary-general ⁠is appointed by at least a two-thirds ​majority. While the charter does not stipulate a ​specific nationality for the post, it has traditionally been held by an Egyptian, except for Tunisian Chedli ​Klibi, who held the position from 1979 ​to 1990, reflecting Cairo’s role as host of the organization’s ‌headquarters.

Fahmy, ⁠Egypt’s foreign minister from June 2013 to July 2014, also previously served as Egypt’s ambassador to the U.S. from 1999 to 2008 ​and to ​Japan between ⁠1997 and 1999.

He is the son of Ismail Fahmy, Egypt’s foreign ​minister under President Anwar Sadat from ​1973 ⁠to 1977 when he resigned in opposition to Sadat’s visit to Jerusalem.

The Arab League, founded in ⁠1945, ​brings together 22 member ​states to coordinate political, economic, and cultural policies across the ​region.