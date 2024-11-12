Arab-Islamic Summits backs for Palestinian and Lebanese

The Arab-Islamic Summit convened in Riyadh and adopted a resolution that reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian and Lebanese communities while condemning acts of aggression by Israel.

The resolution called on the international community to take meaningful steps to ensure Israel complies with international law.

It requested all nations to prohibit the export or transfer of arms and ammunition to Israel. Additionally, it urged the International Criminal Court to swiftly issue arrest warrants for Israeli civilian and military leaders accused of crimes against the Palestinian people.

The resolution also called for proactive international stakeholders to initiate a plan with defined steps and timelines, sponsored internationally, aimed at ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 1967, with occupied Al-Quds as its capital, in line with the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002.

The leaders of the member states and governments of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have gathered on the gracious invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This meeting is based on our decision to combine the extraordinary summits planned by the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the request of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on November 11, 2023.In response to the worsening situation, following consultations made by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia at the request of the State of Palestine and several other member states, all under the generous hosting of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.