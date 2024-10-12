web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 12, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum meets in Riyadh

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum held its seventh meeting in Riyadh to discuss challenges to global and regional security and their implications for Defence Forces

Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, CGS Pak Army, whereas, HE Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Defence Minister led the Saudi Arabian side.

“During the meeting, CGS affirmed Pakistan’s continuing support towards capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The dignitary from KSA acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability,” the ISPR added.

Read More: Saudi investment delegation calls on COAS General Asim Munir

The forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated further enhancing defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.

“In this context, progress of ongoing areas of collaboration was reviewed while new areas of collaboration were also agreed,” the statement added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.