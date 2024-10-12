Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum meets in Riyadh

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the Pakistan-KSA Bilateral Defence Industrial Forum held its seventh meeting in Riyadh to discuss challenges to global and regional security and their implications for Defence Forces

Pakistan tri-services delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Avais Dastgir, CGS Pak Army, whereas, HE Engr Talal Bin Abdullah Al Otaibi, Assistant Defence Minister led the Saudi Arabian side.

“During the meeting, CGS affirmed Pakistan’s continuing support towards capacity building of the Royal Saudi Defence Forces. The dignitary from KSA acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and its valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability,” the ISPR added.

Read More: Saudi investment delegation calls on COAS General Asim Munir

The forum noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated further enhancing defence industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries.

“In this context, progress of ongoing areas of collaboration was reviewed while new areas of collaboration were also agreed,” the statement added.