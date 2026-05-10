DUBAI: The world has lost about 1 billion barrels of oil over the past two ​months and energy markets will take time to ​stabilise even if flows resume, Saudi Aramco’s CEO ⁠said on Sunday, as shipping disruptions choke traffic through ​the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our objective is simple: keep energy ​flowing, even when the system is under strain,” Amin Nasser told Reuters in a statement after Aramco reported a 25% jump in net ​profit in its first-quarter.

Global energy supplies have been ​sharply squeezed by Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which ‌has ⁠curtailed shipping and driven prices higher following the U.S.-Israeli war.

“Reopening routes is not the same as normalizing a market that has been deprived of about one billion barrels ​of oil,” ​Nasser said, ⁠adding that years of underinvestment have compounded the strain on already-low global inventories.

Aramco has ​used its East-West Pipeline to bypass Hormuz ​and ⁠transport crude to the Red Sea, an asset Nasser described as a “critical lifeline” to mitigate the global supply crisis.

Despite ⁠shifts ​in shipping routes, Nasser reiterated ​that Asia remained a key priority for the company and was central ​to global demand.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Bernadette Baum