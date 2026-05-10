DUBAI: Saudi Aramco reported a 25% jump in first-quarter profit on Sunday, showing its ‌resilience as U.S.-Iran war tensions curtail Strait of Hormuz shipping, with the state oil giant’s East-West crude pipeline running at full capacity to mitigate the impact to supplies.

The world’s top oil exporter (2222.SE), earned a net profit of $32.5 billion in the three months ended March 31, ​beating an LSEG consensus estimate of $30.95 billion.

Total revenue surged nearly 7% from a year earlier to $115.49 billion ​due to higher prices and volumes sold of both crude oil and refined and ⁠chemical products.

Iran’s blockade of shipping through the crucial Hormuz waterway amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict – which has curtailed energy ​supply and sent prices surging – prompted Aramco to ramp up crude flows from its east coast to the Red ​Sea port of Yanbu.

RELIABLE SUPPLY ‘CRITICAL,’ NASSER SAYS

“Our East-West Pipeline, which reached its maximum capacity of 7.0 million barrels of oil per day, has proven itself to be a critical supply artery, helping to mitigate the impact of a global energy shock,” Aramco CEO Amin ​Nasser said, adding that “reliable energy supply is critical.”

The pipeline can supply about 2 million bpd to refineries on ​Saudi Arabia’s west coast, leaving 5 million bpd for export.

During the war, Saudi Arabia cut output by 2 million bpd after Iran ‌blockaded Hormuz, ⁠a waterway that carried a fifth of world oil supply before the war.

The line mainly carries Arab Light and some Arab Extra Light, with heavier grades curtailed.

Aramco’s adjusted quarterly net profit was $33.6 billion, beating a company-provided median analyst estimate of $31.16 billion. The figure strips out $1.06 billion in non-operational accounting items.

Capital expenditure fell slightly to $12.1 billion in ​the quarter from $12.5 billion a ​year prior, and was ⁠sharply down from $13.4 billion in the fourth quarter. Aramco had outlined $50-55 billion in capital expenditure this year.

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HIGHER DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED FOR Q1

Aramco declared a first-quarter base dividend of $21.9 billion, ​up 3.5% year-on-year and payable in the second quarter, in line with expected total ​dividends of $87.6 billion ⁠for 2026.

It had also introduced a performance-linked dividend in 2023 linked to free cash flow.

The Saudi state relies heavily on Aramco’s payouts to fund domestic spending and cover budget gaps. The government directly owns almost 81.5% of the company, ⁠while the ​Public Investment Fund holds 16%.

Free cash flow slipped to $18.6 billion from $19.2 ​billion a year earlier, impacted by a $15.8 billion rise in working capital. Aramco’s gearing – measuring its debt compared to equity – rose to 4.8% at ​March 31 from 3.8% at the end of 2025.