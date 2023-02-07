Arbaaz Khan trolled for impersonating Roger Federer

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is getting mercilessly trolled for impersonating tennis legend Roger Federer.

In the video, the ‘Dabangg‘ star – brother of actors Salman and Sohail Khan – was in sportswear with a headband similar to that of the Swiss maestro.

The celebrity called himself the “tennis legend Roger Federer” and added, “This is how I became the world’s greatest player.”

He showed poor tennis skills and hit a shot at a car.

It is pertinent to mention that social media users had come up with hilarious memes over Arbaaz Khan’s resemblance to the former player.

The celebrity’s video had social media in splits and they trolled him over it.

Next hire Vin Diesel as Chief Minister of UP pic.twitter.com/PoxVkrAQe4 — bleed Blue💙💙💙💙 (@CricketWorldYes) February 7, 2023

Client expectation – Roger Federer

Delivery to client – Arbaaz khan 😂 — Rama Tripathi (@RamaTripathi) February 7, 2023

Federer when he sees this video pic.twitter.com/sZPRQHgmdR — Niraj (@harsha_dhokle) February 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Roger Federer, husband of former tennis player Mirka Federer, was one of the greatest players to have graced the court.

The Swiss player has 20 Grand Slam wins to his name. He is a five-time Australian Open winner (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2018 and 2018) and won Wimbledon on eight occasions (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017).

He won the US Open in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008) and the French Open in 2009.

Moreover, he won ATP Finals in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2011).

He won the Gold Medal in the men’s doubles category in the 2008 Olympic Games. He has eight doubles career titles to his name also.

The prolific star bid farewell to the sport last year.

