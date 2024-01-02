Arbaaz Khan unfollows ex-wife Malaika Arora on social media after second marriage

Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan has unfollowed his former wife Malaika Arora on social media after tying the knot with his second wife Sshura Khan.

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan had tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They called it quit in 2017.

They share the co-parenting of their son Arhaan despite their separation.

Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan, a makeup artist by profession, in December of last year.

It, now, turns out that the ‘Dabangg‘ actor unfollowed his former wife on the visual-sharing platform Instagram after his wedding to Sshura Khan.

The reason for him ending things with his ex-wife on social media has not been unveiled.

The latest development surprised fans as Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora enjoy a cordial relationship with each other. The former couple are seen fulfilling their parent’s duty on several occasions.

There is trouble in paradise for Malaika Arora as her relationship with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is reportedly on the rocks and they are in the breakup phase as well.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who have been spotted together on numerous occasions, have not made an appearance for a while. Their absence has sparked rumours of their separation.

