Archana Puran Singh recalls being asked to laugh despite personal tragedy

Indian actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh, who features as a permanent guest and laughing judge on comedy shows, recalled being asked to continue laughing on set despite a death in the family.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Archana Puran Singh opened up about the dark side of her seemingly simple and comfortable job, of sitting and laughing through the episode when the cameras are rolling. She recalled the time when she was asked to laugh on the set, even after she got the news of her mother-in-law’s passing.

Singh, who is married to actor Parmeet Sethi, shared, “I think I had almost completed the episode; I was halfway through when I got the news about my mother-in-law’s death. I was getting goosebumps thinking about it, so I immediately said, ‘I have to go’, but at the same time, I knew I had to finish the episode.”

“The team told me to just sit there and give laughter, and they would edit it wherever there was a joke,” recalled the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor. “Now imagine what’s going on in my head – my mother-in-law has just died. How did I laugh? I don’t know.”

“It’s been 30-40 years in this industry, and you know the producer’s money is at stake. You can’t leave work incomplete,” Singh concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she continues her role in Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.