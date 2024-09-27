‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 sees decline in viewership

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma returned with season 2 of his ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, but it was anything but with a bang.

The hotly-anticipated season 2 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ kicked off on the streaming giant Netflix last week, with the star cast and makers of the upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, including Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar and director Vasan Bala.

However, the viewership of the launch episode was far from the expectations mounted with the debut season and was only half as compared to the season 1 opener, featuring Bhatt’s extended family, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni.

As per the quoted numbers, the Kapoor family episode garnered a total of 2.5 million views and was even ranked in the top 10 list at number 3. On the contrary, the ‘Jigra’ team episode took the eighth spot on Netflix’s Global 10 list of non-English TV and had 1.2 million views. The total viewing hours of the season 2 opener were 1.4 million.

Moreover, the viewership of the comedy show witnessed a decline over the last season as well, despite the promising start.

The second episode of ‘TGIKS’ season 2, featuring the cast of the pan-Indian movie ‘Devara: Part 1’, Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, will stream on Netflix tonight, September 27.