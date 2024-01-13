‘Archies’ actor Agastya Nanda reveals he was taken to be a delivery boy

India actor Agastya Nanda, grandson of Bollywood power couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, recalled stories of no one recognizing him before making his acting debut in ‘The Archies‘.

Agastya Nanda played the male protagonist Archie Andrews in Zoya Akhter’s Netflix film. However, the actor was trolled for his acting and dancing skills. Moreover, the project was panned for being a “Nepo Fest” as the leading cast were related to celebrated Bollywood stars.

In an interview, Agastya Nanda recalled the time when a security guard took him to be a delivery boy when he was interacting with filmmakers to explore opportunities.

“I’ve gone to another office where the security guard was like, ‘Idhar aa, idhar aa (come here).’ , ‘Naam likh. package delivery time bata. (Write down your name and the delivery time of package).’ I said I’ve not come here to deliver the package, I’ve come here to meet the director. Then he said, ‘Nahi nahi, jhooth mat bol (No, don’t lie).’ This happens quite a lot. The disadvantages of not having social media,” he narrated.

He then recalled having to wait 45 minutes before he overheard two people discussing him not being there for his meeting with a filmmaker. The actor had to flag his presence to them.

Agastya Nanda said such incidents happened because he did not share the limelight with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

