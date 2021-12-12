Areeba Habib takes social media by storm via viral pictures

Actor Areeba Habib set social media on fire with her latest pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

The viral five-picture gallery sees the Koi Chaand Rakh star posing for the camera in black.

The pictures got positive reviews from the users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

The netizens took to the comments sections to write how beautiful the celebrity looked.

The actor has quite a fan base on Instagram with 2.2 million followers. She takes to the platform for sharing pictures and videos of her projects whether it be dramas or photoshoots.

In a recent photoshoot, she looked stunning in photos of her wearing a red kurta shalwar. The gallery got thousands of likes as well.

Areeba Habib, who received praise for her performance in Jalan and Koi Chaand Rakh, got engaged in July this year.

She uploaded the pictures from the ceremony days it took place.

It was an intimate event and it happened in the presence of only close family members and friends due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

