Areej Mohyudin’s lip-sync reel goes viral

The latest lip-sync reel of showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin is going viral across social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Areej Mohyudin treated her fans with a new reel, lip-syncing a version of the hit track ‘Everything Sucks’ by American pop singer Vaultboy.

The video, recorded in what looked a like park after a walk session, was captioned simply with a couple of emojis.

The now-viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site on her handle and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Areej Mohyudin is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’. She essays the main character of Beena in the play, featuring the likes of Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari, and Kiran Haq along with Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

‘Meray Hi Rehna’, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Moreover, Mohyudin also plays a pivotal part in the second season of the supernatural drama series ‘Bandish’.

