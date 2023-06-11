Areej Mohyudin speaks up on movie role ambitions

Actor Areej Mohyudin, who is wowing audiences with her splendid acting in the second season of the ARY Digital horror serial ‘Bandish‘, is interested in playing Anarkali in a future movie.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Areej Mohyudin appeared in the ARY Zindagi show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘, where she shared interesting stories about herself and her professional endeavours.

During the segment, she got asked whether she would play Laila from Laila Majnun, Anarkali or Daku Rani.

She picked Anarkali, adding that Laila’s role would be fine with her also.

Areej Mohyudin, answering question on where she spends her earnings, said she is saving money for her Masters education and plans to visit the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

The actor revealed she recently purchased a car.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is currently seen in the second season of the ARY Digital horror serial ‘Bandish‘. The program highlights the bitter reality of Black Magic in our society.

Related – Areej Mohyudin got scared while filming ‘Bandish‘ season two?

Apart from Areej Mohiuddin, the cast includes Affan Waheed, Sania Saeed, Amna Ilyas, Hoorain, Zainab Qayyum, Shuja Asad and others.

Syed Nabeel and Shahid Nizami have written the show. The serial is directed by Aabis Raza.