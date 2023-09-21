‘…be truly free’: Areej Mohyudin’s post has attention of social users

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin captured the attention of social users with her latest pictures and caption on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Areej Mohyudin treated her thousands of social followers with some stunning pictures with a scenic, mountainous background.

“-acceptance is the key to be, to be truly free,” she wrote in the caption of the two-selfie gallery with a black heart emoji.

Hours ago, Mohyudin also posted a bunch of photos from what looks like a fashion shoot. The ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor wore a deep red, solid co-ord set, in the shoot with matching signature lips and her hair neatly pulled back for a minimal look.

Thousands of her followers showered their love on now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin is currently being seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Friday in prime time on ARY Digital.

