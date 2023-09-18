‘Always do as…’: Sajal Aly has a lesson in latest post

A-list actor Sajal Aly made a bold return on social media with her pictures in a glamorous avatar going viral across platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Sajal Aly treated her 9.9 million followers with some jaw-dropping new pictures, probably from a recent shoot, along with an attention-grabbing caption.

“Never pay heed to people always do as your gut tells you,” she wrote with the two-photo gallery, displaying a sultry look in a royal-blue blazer.

The post was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Sajal Aly is one of the most loved and adored celebrities in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, who has not only proven her mettle in acting with consistently stellar performances in a variety of roles but also boasts a massive following of almost 10 million followers on the social site Instagram despite being inactive with her postings.

On the work front, Aly was last seen headlining the ensemble cast of the blockbuster serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’ alongside Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawwar.

Meanwhile, the diva is set to add yet another entry to her long list of feats by playing the titular character in a series adaptation of the iconic ‘Umrao Jaan’.

