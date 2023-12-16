Areej Mohyudin, Zara Hayat Khan’s funny reel goes viral!

Showbiz starlets Areej Mohyudin and Zara Hayat Khan recorded a funny reel together, which is going viral on social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Friday afternoon, actors Areej Mohyudin and Zara Hayat Khan entertained their thousands of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project.

“-we all have that one friend who can never talk quietly and spill beans all over the place or even get caught every single time in class because they can’t whisper, guess I have always been that one,” confessed the ‘Bandish 2’ actor in the caption of the video, which aptly captured the struggles of every individual, who has a loud friend.

The now-viral video was played by more than 78,000 users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin was last seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series about black magic, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, aired its final episode 32 last night, on ARY Digital.

