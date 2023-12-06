Arsala Siddiqui reveals what happened during ‘Bandish’ shoot

Rising actor Arsala Siddiqui recalled the terrifying incident which took place during the filming of the supernatural drama series ‘Bandish’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Arsala Siddiqui shared her experience of shooting for the superhit horror series, with A-list actors Hira Mani, Zubab Rana and Fahad Sheikh among others, when she looked back at a scary incident which happened at that time.

The actor said that because most of the props on the sets were close to reality, she was once possessed by something and got scared. She shared that when her family took her to the doctors, they were not able to diagnose it, but she would fall sick every day at the same time and would get shivers and used to get scared even of her own family members.

Siddiqui mentioned that her father then approached a religious pir who started to treat her and she eventually got better in the span of 15-20 days.

As for ‘Bandish’, the first season of the supernatural horror drama series of ARY Digital, was a phenomenal hit and received acclaim from critics. The Aabis Raza directorial, headlined by Hira Mani, Zubab Rana and Fahad Sheikh, also featured Salman Saqib Sheikh, Marina Khan, Sajid Hasan and Farah Shah along with Siddiqui in the supporting cast.

Areej Mohyudin got scared while filming ‘Bandish’ season two?