Invest $500,000 and get citizenship in THIS country

In a bid to attract foreign capital, Argentia has announced plans to offer citizenship to foreigners who invest at least $500,000 in the country.

The initiative is part of broader immigration reforms and will be formalized through two emergency decrees expected this week.

According to sources cited by TN, the Ministry of Economy will establish a specialized agency responsible for evaluating and certifying eligible investments.

The proposed entity draws inspiration from the United States model, particularly the EB-5 program, which grants permanent residency to investors who create jobs through substantial capital investments.

The legal framework is currently under review by the Legal and Technical Secretariat, led by María Ibarzabal, and will be part of a wider effort by President Javier Milei’s administration to implement Austrian School economic reforms.

Officials at Balcarce 50 confirmed that the Argentina agency will resemble SelectUSA (under the U.S. Department of Commerce) and USCIS, which handles security and immigration procedures. However, Argentina aims to focus on productive investments—potentially prioritizing tourism infrastructure—rather than passive real estate deals or financial donations.

The government of Argentina insists the initiative will avoid the transactional nature of traditional Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs by rewarding long-term, merit-based contributions to the national economy.

Details regarding targeted sectors or geographical priorities are yet to be disclosed, though tourism is considered a strong candidate due to its high impact and scalability.