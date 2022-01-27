Arguments sought on plea to unfreeze Shehbaz Sharif family’s assets

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday sought arguments on a plea moved by Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz and his mother Nusrat Shehbaz seeking directives for the authorities concerned to unfreeze their assets.

The court adjourned the hearing until February 4 when lawyers representing the applicants will forward more arguments.

Also Read: FIA files charge sheet against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

Hamza and his mother stated in their plea that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) froze their assets in utter disregard for the actual facts as assets can not be frozen at a time when the investigation process is still underway.

They requested the accountability court to review its verdict of allowing the national graft buster to freeze the assets.

Also Read: AGP asks Shehbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within 10 days

On Dec 11, 2019, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family. The court, in its verdict, directed the authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Comments