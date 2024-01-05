Dua Lipa-starrer Argylle will have two sequels: director

Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn hopes that his film ‘Argylle‘ – starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and Bryce Dallas Howard in leading roles, gets greenlit for two more sequels if the original performs critically and commercially well.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Argylle’ – which is the live adaptation of Elly Conway’s forthcoming novels – follows Agent Argylle and his team of detectives coming to the aid of an introverted spy novelist Elly Conway after she is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

The cast features A-listers Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Catherine O’Hara, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa, and John Cena.

Pour rappel, le film d’espionnage Argylle va sortir le 31 Janvier 2024 ! Il est réalisé par Matthew Vaughn (qui a déjà réalisé les Kingsman) Casting 5 étoiles : Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard,… pic.twitter.com/ZaoHw0LRsV — François (@PassTech2) January 3, 2024

It seems as if Matthew Vaughn, who was praised for his work in Chloe Grace Moretz and Nicolas Cage starrer ‘Kick Ass‘ films, has envisioned the project’s future with two new films.

Matthew Vaugh, speaking about extending the franchise, said the first book will show Argylle becoming a spy but did not reveal a lot of details about the second and third movies.

“Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film,” he said as quoted by the US entertainment news agency Screen Rant. “And then ‘Argylle 2‘ is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry [Cavill] because Henry [Cavill] loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well.”

Related – Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in spy thriller ‘Argylle‘