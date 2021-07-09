Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in spy thriller ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa is all set to make a mark on the big screen after securing her first acting job in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to reports, Argylle is based on Ellie Conway’s yet-to-be-published novel of the same name and is the first instalment in a trilogy. Helmed by Matthew Vaughn, it is set to go on floors this August with the first spell of shooting scheduled in Europe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Talking about Conway’s manuscript, which is slated for a 2022 release, Vaughn said, “I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Lipa will star alongside Hollywood stalwarts including Catherine O’Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Levitating hitmaker will also contribute to the film’s theme song as well as the score – as if that’s any surprise!

IS DUA LIPA PLANNING TO TRY HER LUCK AT ACTING?

The confirmation of Lipa’s acting role comes just weeks after she hinted at exploring Hollywood. “I would really like to. It is something I’m definitely up for exploring and figuring out, maybe with a small role first,” The Sun quoted her.

The New Rules singer shared that her stint with music videos has helped her get in touch with her acting talent and that she is willing to explore further. “I’ve done a little bit here and there, so I feel I’ve discovered the side of acting within music videos,” said Lipa.