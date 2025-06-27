Amanda Seyfried reveals auditioning for THIS role before losing it to Ariana Grande

Hollywood starlet Amanda Seyfried revealed that she repeatedly auditioned for Ariana Grande’s role of good witch Glinda in the musical adaptation ‘Wicked’, but eventually lost the role to the pop star.

Amanda Seyfried, who has been quite honest about her desire to play the role of Glinda in a ‘Wicked’ movie and also about her fondness for musicals, shared in her recent podcast appearance that it is a rare project that she even auditioned for, since ‘Les Misérables’.

Not just once or twice, Seyfried revealed auditioning at least six times before eventually losing the role to Ariana Grande.

“I auditioned, like, six times for Wicked because, you know, that had to be really just right. And I loved it,” the ‘Mamma Mia!’ actor said. “I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”

“I worked my ass off for years and years and years on that music. I’m just competitive with myself in a really healthy way,” she furthered, adding that the process allowed her to witness her growth as a singer.

Notably, director Jon M. Chu’s ‘Wicked’, co-starring Grande with Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bronwyn James and Peter Dinklage, was released last November.

