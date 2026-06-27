Ariana Grande has sparked fresh speculation about her love life after she was spotted spending time with former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, just weeks after reports confirmed her split from actor Ethan Slater.

In the photos making rounds on social media, the Grammy-winning singer could be seen smiling and chatting with Alvarez at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, where she is currently performing as part of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

The sighting quickly fueled rumors of a possible reunion between the former couple. However, sources close to the singer were quick to dismiss the speculation, insisting there is no romance between the two.

According to TMZ, Grande was simply celebrating her 33rd birthday with friends, including Alvarez, and the pair remain close friends.

Witnesses also told the outlet that the “Wicked” star happily stopped to take photos with fans during the outing.

The reunion marks another chapter in the long-standing friendship between Grande and Alvarez, who dated from 2015 until their split in 2016 after meeting during her Honeymoon Tour.

Despite ending their romance, the two have remained on good terms over the years.

In 2019, the pair were also seen together in New York City, prompting reconciliation rumors that Grande swiftly shut down on social media, saying she was dating “no one.”

Ariana Grande’s latest outing comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that she and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater quietly ended their relationship earlier this year.