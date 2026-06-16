Ariana Grande became visibly emotional during her Los Angeles concert on Saturday night following her split from Ethan Slater.

The 32-year-old singer paused shortly before performing her track Hampstead at Crypto.com Arena, where she was met with loud cheers and applause from the audience.

Overcome with emotion, Grande struggled to speak as she took in the overwhelming response from fans.In a short clip shared on her Instagram, Grande could be seen tearfully looking out into the crowd under bright stage lights.

“You can’t do this to me, you know what I mean, because you know what’s going to happen,” she said emotionally. “You know I’m a Cancer. This is going to happen. This is so overwhelming in the most beautiful way ever.”

She went on to describe the moment as deeply overwhelming in a positive way, adding her gratitude for the audience’s support.

“Thank you so much for being so loving. Holy moly,” she said, before jokingly correcting herself. “I said holy moly, but I meant it, you know.”

Ariana Grande also took a moment to reflect on her journey and expressed appreciation for fans who have supported her over the years.

“Thank you for being there throughout all these chapters and all of these years,” she said. “You’ve always been such a loving, safe presence in my life.”

The emotional concert moment comes shortly after reports surfaced that Grande and Ethan Slater had ended their relationship after around three years together.