 Ariana Grande drops 8th studio album 'Petal', unveils 11 new songs

Ariana Grande released her 8th studio album, Petal, along with the title track, while sharing the inspiration behind the record and its central message.

In an interview, Grande spoke about the album title and explained that it reflected a broader theme of resilience and personal growth. She further noted, “It’s called Petal, basically about something full of life, growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging”.

She continued with her statement, “It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me. It was a writing experiment for me to use that as the template, so that I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want, and apply it to their own life”.

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She added, “It’s a little feral, as well, yeah, it’s definitely from a place that I have been, maybe, like, too shy or polite to tap into before, and this kinda just feels like, ‘f–k it’”. The chorus of the title track includes the lyrics: “It’s such a f–ked situation / Petal in the pavement / Just as long as she keeps getting it right / Heartbreak won’t bite here in paradise.”

The album arrived as Grande nears the end of the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine Tour. She has four remaining performances scheduled, with one show in Montreal followed by three concerts in Chicago. Petal is available in multiple formats, including standard editions and exclusive vinyl and CD releases.

Earlier this week, Grande gave fans a preview of Petal during an a cappella performance at her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Montreal before the full studio version arrived with the album. The singer unveiled 11 new songs, following the release of lead single Hate That I Made You Love Me in May.