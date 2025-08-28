Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour dates

US singer-actor Ariana Grande announced the dates for her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour, marking a return to the stage after seven years.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram to confirm that she will kick off the tour in June 2026.

The initial dates for her ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour include nine US cities and five shows in London, with reports suggesting that Ariana Grande might add more dates to her tour at a later date.

The singer-songwriter confirmed the tour dates a day after teasing them in a clip in the style of her ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ short film.

The footage featured her with a microphone, which led many fans that she might soon be on the road for the tour dates.

‘Eternal Sunshine’ album, released 2024, included a total of six bonus songs and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour is the first major music tour for Ariana Grande who has been more focused on acting projects in recent years.

Read more: Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller in ‘Meet the Parents 4’

The singer-actor is currently shooting ‘Focker In-Law,’ while she will also been see reprising her role as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the second part of ‘Wicked.’

Ariana Grande’s announcement of ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour comes a year after she ruled out a music tour, saying that she was focusing on her acting career.

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon. I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now… I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding,” she said in an interview at the time.