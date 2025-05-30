Ariana Grande Joins Ben Stiller in ‘Meet the Parents 4’

US musician Ariana Grande has joined Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller in the upcoming ‘Meet the Parents 4.’

This is her first movie role since earning an Oscar nomination for her performance in ‘Wicked.’

Actors Blythe Danner and Teri Polo, who starred in the first three films of the comedy series, are also likely to return for the fourth part.

John Hamburg, who co-wrote the original ‘Meet the Parents’ trilogy, returns to write and direct the upcoming instalment.

Universal has slated ‘Meet the Parents 4’ for release on November 25, 2026.

The original film’s premise was relatable and straightforward: a soon-to-be son-in-law seeks his future father-in-law’s blessing to propose.

The movie became both a critical and commercial success upon its 2000 release.

It propelled Ben Stiller to the top tier of Hollywood comedy and gave Robert De Niro a fresh twist on his tough-guy image.

Its sequels, ‘Meet the Fockers’ —which introduced Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand—and ‘Little Fockers,’ also performed well at the box office, bringing the franchise’s total global gross to more than $1.13 billion.

According to reports, Ariana Grande will play the fiancée of Ben Stiller’s son in ‘Meet the Parents 4.’

It is worth noting here that Grande, best known for her hit songs, landed her first acting gig in the hit show ‘Victorious.’

She most recently played ‘Glinda’ in Universal’s acclaimed hit ‘Wicked.’