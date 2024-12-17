‘Wicked’ makers drop major update on part two

Universal Pictures has dropped a major update about the sequel to the box office hit ‘Wicket: Part 1’ starring Hollywood actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Released on November 22, the film became the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in the US, having grossed $359 million while its worldwide box office collection stands at $524 million as of now.

While Universal Pictures had earlier said that the film will have a second part which was initially titled ‘Wicked: Part Two,’ the title has now been changed.

The studio has renamed the sequel to this year’s musical hit to ‘Wicked: For Good’ which will arrive in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the two-part ‘Wicked’ stars Hollywood actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey.

‘Wicked: Part 1’ is set before, during and after ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and the story tells the origins of Ariana Grande’s Glinda the Good and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Witch of the West who are forced to be roommates and eventually become besties.

The second film will pick up after Elphaba is fully in control of her powers is declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

It is worth noting here that the title of the upcoming film is inspired by the emotional Act 2 song.

For her role in ‘Wicked, ’Ariana Grande has been nominated for an award at the Golden Globe Award 2025

The Hollywood star is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.